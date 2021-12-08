Advertisement

Cirque Dream Story set to bring excitement to Rapid City

Cirque Dream
Cirque Dream(KOTA KEVN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:21 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cirque Dream Story is set to hit the stage at The Monument Fine Arts Center on Dec 11.

Zirkiss Productions is putting on a show that not only features local aerialists but performers from Vegas as well. The show will also feature fire-breathers among other talents.

Local sponsors including Gray Television in Rapid City is a community outreach program to give out free tickets to the show to families who may not be able to afford to go.

Being able to do a show with professionals gives local aerial performers a chance to see what it takes to make it big.

“They are so over the top excited all are a little starstruck. I think it will be inspiring for where cirque can take them,” Brewna Ventura, says

to purchase tickets email Zirkissarts@gmail.com to help a family attend the show

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entire structure lost to fire in Deadwood
UPDATE: MISSING CHILDREN FOUND SAFE
An investigation is underway, but police say that they believe the incident to be a...
Two people were killed in a shooting near Valley Sports Bar
The holiday season can put people in financially tight situations, leading to more shoplifting....
“Every penny counts, so when somebody takes something and it’s not paid for that comes out of my pocket personally.”
At the end of last week’s school board meeting, superintendent Dr. Lori Simon said the boiler...
Canyon Lake Elementary’s boiler problem is being looked at by RCAS

Latest News

RCAS
RCAS board approves new salary schedule for staff
Barry Allman
Witnesses testify in the trial of Box Elder man charged with stabbing a man to death
Tire Pressure
Winter temperatures press up against both your skin and the rubber of your tires
Authorities have released more information concerning the murder-suicide that happened last...
More information released about last Saturdays shooting