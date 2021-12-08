Advertisement

Black Hills Community Theater brings Krampus, Grinch, and Scrooge together for holiday performance

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills Community Theater is bringing a mashup of all our favorite holiday shows in their Holiday Show Extracanagza, also known as How Krampus (Almost) Stole Christmas, December 16-19 at 6 pm at the Hilton Garden Inn.

The dinner theater performance will have at least two bah humbugs, Grinch and Krampus.

