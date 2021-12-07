Advertisement

New bridges are in the area’s five-year plan

You may have noticed heavy truckloads cannot cross a couple bridges outside of Box Elder.
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 3:42 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Four bridges on Highway 14-16 had to have lower weight limits set because the inspection saw flaws in the structure. In order to fix the two bridges, they have to build a completely new bridge.

The Pennington County Highway Department has a five-year plan set in place for bridge improvements and has made those bridge reconstructions a priority.

”Last year, we had a truck that was driving over a bridge on Nemo road and the bridge actually collapsed as the truck went over it and that’s what we’re trying to alleviate, have the traveling public be safe and our workers be safe when they’re out there plowing the roads for everybody,” said Joe Miller, highway supervisor for Pennington County.

He said the bridges will have designs by 2022 and if everything goes to plan, reconstruction could be done in 2023.

