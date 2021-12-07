Advertisement

Another chilly day on tap

By David Stradling
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:49 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Another cold night is on tap, but it won’t be as cold as it was waking up Monday morning. Lows will be in the teens for many. Scattered clouds are expected with an isolated snow shower or two possible.

Chilly again for Tuesday, but we make it into the low to mid 30s for many. Scattered clouds will pass through the area. We warm up for Wednesday with highs jumping into the 50s! The warm weather midweek is short-lived as some snow returns to the forecast late week.

There are two scenarios with this storm system. The first scenario has snow staying in the panhandle of Nebraska. Some snow is possible in far southwest South Dakota, but that’s about it with the first possibility. Scenario 2 has the heavy snow moving more into South Dakota. The majority of mid-range models have this happening. The storm system is still out in the pacific, so things can change and we will alert you as things sort themselves out and we become more confident.

Temperatures will return to above normal by early next week.

