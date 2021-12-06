Advertisement

YMCA of Rapid City offering programs to people 55 and older

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:04 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Committed to helping everyone, young and old, build a healthy spirit, mind, and body, the YMCA of Rapid City is offering activities for people 55 and older.

“We have some amazing opportunities for members of the 55+ community in our area coming up at the YMCA of Rapid City. This Friday, December 10th we will be taking a hiking group to Custer State Park from 8 am to 2 pm. Transportation, lunch, and a professional guide will be provided,” said Beckie Javinar, the YMCA’s health, and wellness director. “We also have a cookie social coming up on Friday, December 17th from 1 to 3 pm. Free and open to the public, we invite anyone 55+ in our community to join us for fun, fellowship, games, cookies, and hot beverages at the YMCA Courtyard Café. Registration is not required but is requested. Anyone can register by calling YMCA Member Services at 605-718-9622 or online at rcymca.org/cookiesocial.”

