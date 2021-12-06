Advertisement

Variant of Concern: still limited information of the Omicron variant

Rep. Jonathan Carroll says able-bodied people who choose to remain unvaccinated have put...
Rep. Jonathan Carroll says able-bodied people who choose to remain unvaccinated have put Illinois at risk.(CNN)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:14 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Last week the World Health Organization named Omicron as a Variant of Concern, and limited information makes it unclear how it’s impacting people.

“I don’t think any community in the country can say they don’t have Omicron variant yet because we just don’t know. We don’t sequence every version of Covid that comes around,” said Dr. Cameron Webb, Sr. Advisor to the COVID Task Force.

To stay ahead of the issue, President Joe Biden announced new actions to protect Americans.

The 9-part plan includes stronger public health protocols for International travel, continuing the effort of getting kids ages 5 and older vaccinated, and encouraging adults to get their vaccine boosters.

“A booster what it does is it really increases your antibody levels way above where they even were with the second shot,” said Webb.

Webb adds that around this time of the year, when people are traveling or spending more time indoors, having the strongest possible antibodies will help anyone who comes in contact with the virus.

“I think what we know is that as people travel between communities, the likelihood of it spreading increasing especially if it spreads as fast as some of us are concerned that it could,” said Webb.

Although only a handful of Omicron cases have been confirmed in the United States, Webb said you should conduct yourself as if the Omicron variant is already in your community.

“You know, wear masks when you’re in public spaces, make sure that you are vaccinated and boosted, and that you’re getting your kids vaccinated to make sure that you, your family, and your community have the highest level of immunologic protection possible. Similarly, if you’re feeling sick, get tested or, you know, stay home. Try not to go out into spaces until you’re able to get tested. Those are things that are going to be really important for communities and they can start doing those things right now,” said Webb.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway, but police say that they believe the incident to be a...
Two people were killed in a shooting near Valley Sports Bar
Entire structure lost to fire in Deadwood
The FBI believes the man circled in green on the right is James Haffner of Sturgis. Haffner...
Sturgis man arrested on Capitol riot charges
At the end of last week’s school board meeting, superintendent Dr. Lori Simon said the boiler...
Canyon Lake Elementary’s boiler problem is being looked at by RCAS
Mayor Steve Allender is responding after being accused of trying to shut down a weekly feed for...
The struggle to feed Rapid City’s homeless population has become increasingly tense

Latest News

MISSING CHILDREN ALERT ⚠
Adjusting to a new norm. (KOTA)
Rapid City hits record numbers in building permits
The holiday season can put people in financially tight situations, leading to more shoplifting....
“Every penny counts, so when somebody takes something and it’s not paid for that comes out of my pocket personally.”
Jewel and Wind Caves announce fee increase