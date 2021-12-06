Advertisement

UK police contacted over report of cocaine use in Parliament

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, observes an early morning police raid on a home...
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, observes an early morning police raid on a home in Liverpool, England, Monday Dec, 6, 2021, ahead of the publication of the government's 10-year drug strategy.(Christopher Furlong/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:31 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — British parliamentary authorities are calling in the police after a newspaper reported that traces of cocaine had been found at numerous sites in Parliament.

House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said he was contacting police after the Sunday Times reported that illegal drugs were being used inside Parliament buildings.

The newspaper said tests using drug detection wipes found traces of cocaine in 11 locations that are only accessible by accredited parliamentary lawmakers, staff and journalists, including a washroom near Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s parliamentary office.

“The accounts of drug misuse in Parliament given to the Sunday Times are deeply concerning -- and I will be raising them as a priority with the Metropolitan Police this week,” Hoyle said in a statement. “I expect to see full and effective enforcement of the law.”

Johnson’s spokesman, Max Blain, said Monday that the reports “are concerning.”

The allegations emerged just as the government announced a new strategy to combat drug abuse and drug-related crime. The plans published Monday call for more resources to rehabilitate addicts, alongside a police clampdown on drug dealers and traffickers.

The government also plans to target recreational drug users to suppress demand for narcotics, including by contacting clients found in drug dealers’ seized phones “with a range of messages to discourage their drug use.”

Policing minister Kit Malthouse said reports of drug use in Parliament weren’t surprising.

“There are obviously several thousand people who work on the estate, and I would be surprised if there weren’t some lifestyle users of drugs amongst them,” he told Sky News.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway, but police say that they believe the incident to be a...
Two people were killed in a shooting near Valley Sports Bar
The FBI believes the man circled in green on the right is James Haffner of Sturgis. Haffner...
Sturgis man arrested on Capitol riot charges
Mayor Steve Allender is responding after being accused of trying to shut down a weekly feed for...
The struggle to feed Rapid City’s homeless population has become increasingly tense
Juvenile arrested in Sunday’s fatal shooting in Rapid City
At the end of last week’s school board meeting, superintendent Dr. Lori Simon said the boiler...
Canyon Lake Elementary’s boiler problem is being looked at by RCAS

Latest News

Hill City Area Community Foundation creates savings account for future community improvement
Hill City Area Community Foundation creates savings account for future community improvement
The post shows a picture of Rep. Thomas Massie and his family smiling and posing with an...
Kentucky congressman under fire for pro-gun family Christmas photo on Twitter
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the Leighton...
Jussie Smollett trial resumes, unclear if he will testify
Matthew's Opera House gets into the holiday spirit
Matthew’s Opera House gets into the holiday spirit