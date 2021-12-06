Advertisement

Rapid City hits record numbers in building permits

Adjusting to a new norm. (KOTA)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:23 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City continues to grow and the proof is in the record building permit valuation totals.

Last month 235 building permits were issued worth 34.8 million dollars.

With one month left in the year, 2021 is already rerecord-setting.

City Building Services has issued more than 3,900 building permits valued at more than 362.1 million dollars.

“It really does speak to the city as a whole. We are a community that supports each other. It’s sustainable development. This is something where a developer comes in and we see that commercial and industrial growth. We also see the other developers, those that really take the lead on the residential rise to the occasion, and even though we do have interest from out of town, it’s the local developers. The ones that we work with on a regular basis that seem to always put us over the top,” said Community Development Director, Vicki Fisher.

Fisher said the distribution of commercial and residential building permits seems to be equal.

For residential permits, 28 are for new apartment buildings creating 762 new apartment units. Another 253 are for single-family homes.

