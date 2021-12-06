Advertisement

Photo showing ‘Santa’ applying for concealed carry permit causes stir

The El Paso Sheriff's Department in Colorado was criticized on social media for sharing a photo...
The El Paso Sheriff's Department in Colorado was criticized on social media for sharing a photo of 'Santa' applying for a concealed carry permit.(Source: El Paso Sheriff's Dept/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:22 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A photo of a Santa lookalike getting his concealed handgun permit in Colorado caused a stir on social media.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s office posted the photo.

Hundreds of people commented questioning the timing and sensitivity of the post, and they questioned using a children’s figure to appear to support handguns.

The sheriff’s office issued a media response, saying they intended to highlight their staff in the concealed handgun permit office by sharing statistics.

And they said they did not intend to be insensitive. To them, Santa correlates with the month of December, and they said they thought the photo would help to recognize their hard-working staff.

They said it was also a chance to share a link to their website for people requesting information on how to get a concealed handgun permit.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway, but police say that they believe the incident to be a...
Two people were killed in a shooting near Valley Sports Bar
The FBI believes the man circled in green on the right is James Haffner of Sturgis. Haffner...
Sturgis man arrested on Capitol riot charges
Mayor Steve Allender is responding after being accused of trying to shut down a weekly feed for...
The struggle to feed Rapid City’s homeless population has become increasingly tense
Juvenile arrested in Sunday’s fatal shooting in Rapid City
At the end of last week’s school board meeting, superintendent Dr. Lori Simon said the boiler...
Canyon Lake Elementary’s boiler problem is being looked at by RCAS

Latest News

Norwegian Breakaway passengers gave mixed reviews to the crew's response to COVID-19 cases...
Cruise ship passengers react to COVID-19 cases on ship
FILE - Artist Andrzej Sikora speaks of his artwork in his studio at The Russell Industrial...
Lawyer: Artist didn’t know parents of alleged Mich. school shooter stayed in studio
FILE - A sign is displayed outside a house for sale in Pittsburgh, Jan. 4, 2019. The Biden...
Treasury wants more oversight of all-cash real estate deals
FILE - A visitor to Shougang Park walks past a sculpture for the Beijing Winter Olympics in...
China attacks potential US diplomatic boycott of Olympics