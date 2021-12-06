Advertisement

MISSING CHILDREN ALERT ⚠

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:34 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - MISSING KIDS: The RCPD is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 13-year-old Christian Rencountre (left) and 12-year old Shaun Rencountre (right). Police have been working to locate them since they were reported missing this weekend. They were last seen in the 200 block of E. Knollwood Drive. Their clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with any information about their whereabouts should contact the police immediately at 605-394-4131.

