Matthew’s Opera House gets into the holiday spirit

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:30 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Matthew’s Opera House is getting into the holiday spirit with festive events throughout December. Four to be exact.!

“December 4, Santa will be visited the Matthews in the theater lobby from 1-4 pm. Down in the gallery, there will be family craft activities from 11 am to 5 pm. Also from 1-4, in the theater, we will be hosting a mural painting party for all ages. All of this is free. Then on Wednesday, December 8, we will be featuring our famous Bellman Series Christmas Holiday Piano Duets. The theme is “Holiday Favorites.” This is another free event and runs from noon to 1 pm. Members of the community and BHSU music students are all involved. It’s organized once again this year by Dr. Janeen Larsen. Seats fill up quickly, get there early! And this one is really cool!” said Darren Granaas executive director of the opera house. “On Saturday, December 11 at 7 pm, we will be hosting our first-ever Bad Movie Night & Holiday Pajama Party, featuring the classic film “Santa Claus Conquers the Martians.” Evening festivities will include lots of popcorn and hilarious commentary by our “Mystery Santa Theatre” Elves. Pizza, beverages, and alcohol will be available for purchase throughout the evening. This is a fundraiser for the Matthews Opera House, so don’t miss your chance to support a GREAT cause just by watching a BAD movie. Tickets are just $10. Q: That one sounds like a lot of fun! I hear you have a jazz concert to cap the season off. That’s right. On Friday, December 17, we are so excited to welcome back to our stage the incredible Ms. Sophia Beatty and her band. She debuted at the Matthews to a nearly sold-out crowd back in 2019. Then of course Covid hit and our plans for a return were pushed back until now. Expect to hear some of your favorite Christmas songs, as well as many of the most popular jazz songs made famous by artists like Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, and Billie Holiday. There are just a few tickets left. They’re $30 for a table seat with wine service and $20 for a balcony.”

