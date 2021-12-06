Advertisement

Justice Department sues Texas over new redistricting map

The Justice Department is suing Texas over its new redistricting map, saying the plans...
The Justice Department is suing Texas over its new redistricting map, saying the plans discriminate against Latino and Black voters.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:53 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Justice sued Texas over new redistricting maps Monday, saying the plans discriminate against voters in the state’s booming Latino and Black populations.

The lawsuit, filed in the Western District of Texas, claims the state violates part of the Voting Rights Act. The lawsuit notes that the vast majority of Texas’ population growth over the past decade came from Black, Latino and Asian people, but the new maps that state Republicans drew doesn’t give any of these communities new opportunities to choose their own representatives.

Instead, the maps pack Black and Latino communities into bizarre-shaped districts — a Dallas-area one is referred to as a “seahorse” shape — while preserving safe seats for white Republicans.

