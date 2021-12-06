Jewel and Wind Caves announce fee increase

JEWEL CAVE NATIONAL MONUMENT/WIND CAVE NATIONAL PARK, SD - (KEVN) – A plan to increase the fees for tours of the Jewel Cave National Monument and Wind Cave National Park has been established. Ticket tour prices have remained unchanged since 2014, and the updated increase in tour ticket prices will help provide funding for projects designed to benefit visitors, as well as continue to assist with funding and preserving the two National Park Service areas.

The Rate changes for Jewel Cave are as follows: Scenic and Lantern Tours will be raised from $12 to $16 for adults,16 and over, the Discovery Tour will be $3 for youth ages 6-15, $6 for adults 16 and over, and $3 for seniors (which is defined as 62 and older). The Wild Caving Tour, offered to adults 16 and over, formerly $31, will now be $45. Wind Cave is increasing fees for adults on the Accessibility Tour from $5 to $6, Natural Entrance, Fairgrounds and Candlelight Tour will increase from $12 to $16, Garden of Eden from $10 to $14, and Wild Cave Tour fees will increase from $25 to $45. Fees for the Elk Mountain Campground will increase from $18 per site to $24, with group sites increasing from $40 to $45. Tickets will be available for advance purchase through www.recreation.gov to make trip planning easier. This change, along with the price increase, will take place in early 2022.

Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on park websites at www.nps.gov/jeca and www.nps.gov/wica as well as on their Facebook and Instagram social media sites.

