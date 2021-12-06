Advertisement

Hill City Area Community Foundation creates savings account for future community improvement

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:50 AM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There are exciting things happening in the Hills! One of which is happening in Hill City with the establishment of a Community Savings Account

The recently established Community Savings Account was created by the Hill City Area Community Foundation.  These smaller community foundations fall under the umbrella of the South Dakota Community Foundation. 

One former Hill City resident and one current Hill City resident approached the SDCF and the Hill City community about wanting to support this initiative and issued a challenge. The donors would give a total of $50,000 to the goal of $200,000. 

They are encouraging year-end gifts to the fund. Checks can be mailed to SD Community Foundation, for the Hill City Foundation Fund. PO Box 296, Pierre, SD 57501.

