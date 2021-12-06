Advertisement

“Every penny counts, so when somebody takes something and it’s not paid for that comes out of my pocket personally.”

The holiday season can put people in financially tight situations, leading to more shoplifting. But, stores have been seeing an increase in shoplifting all year.
The holiday season can put people in financially tight situations, leading to more shoplifting....
The holiday season can put people in financially tight situations, leading to more shoplifting. But, stores have been seeing an increase in shoplifting all year.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:21 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Shoplifting is an issue in large box stores and, unfortunately, in small businesses.

According to a business.org survey, 89% of small business owners experience shoplifting, and Rapid City’s are no exception.

“The biggest item was like a bottle of wine walked out our door and I wasn’t here, I got a phone call and was, ‘Hey this was the situation, I’m really sorry, I don’t know what to do’ and basically again, I paid for it,” said Casey Vanvleck, owner of Vita Sana Olive Oil Company.

Vanvleck has been with the specialty grocery store for the past six years and recently became the new owner, with her experience, the store added shoplifting precautions.

“We actually, about a year ago now, put cameras in our store. We strategically placed items of ‘easy grab and walk out of the store’ items at a register so we can see those things,” said Vanvleck.

And many stores have the same kind of preventative measures, along with more staff during busy hours.

Based on that business.org survey, 54% of small businesses have experienced an increase in shoplifting this year.

“Every penny counts, so when somebody takes something and it’s not paid for that comes out of my pocket personally,” said Vanvleck.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway, but police say that they believe the incident to be a...
Two people were killed in a shooting near Valley Sports Bar
Entire structure lost to fire in Deadwood
The FBI believes the man circled in green on the right is James Haffner of Sturgis. Haffner...
Sturgis man arrested on Capitol riot charges
At the end of last week’s school board meeting, superintendent Dr. Lori Simon said the boiler...
Canyon Lake Elementary’s boiler problem is being looked at by RCAS
Mayor Steve Allender is responding after being accused of trying to shut down a weekly feed for...
The struggle to feed Rapid City’s homeless population has become increasingly tense

Latest News

Jewel and Wind Caves announce fee increase
Entire structure lost to fire in Deadwood
Committed to helping everyone, young and old, build a healthy spirit, mind, and body, the YMCA...
YMCA of Rapid City offering programs to people 55 and older
Hill City Area Community Foundation creates savings account for future community improvement
Hill City Area Community Foundation creates savings account for future community improvement