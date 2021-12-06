Advertisement

Entire structure lost to fire in Deadwood

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:48 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On December, 5, the Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department along with fire units from Lead, Spearfish and Whitewood responded to a fully involves structure fire at 224 Main Street (Stretch’s Glass) in Central City. The fire consumed the entire building. The Deadwood Police Department, Lead Police Department, Lawrence County Sherriff Department, Lawrence County Emergency Management and Lead-Deadwood Monument Ambulance Service, Whitewood and Lead Auxiliary, Black Hills Energy and MDU also assisted with the fire.

