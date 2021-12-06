End: June Temps, Start: December

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA/KEVN) - If you liked last week’s 70° weather you are really going to hate this week’s forecast. It the polar opposite of the crazy, record-breaking 75° tropical weather we closed out last week with.

We have a cold front or two really, that will sink its way south on Monday and through the early part of Tuesday and it will drop those temperatures to below normal numbers. We are usually hanging out at about the 40° range. We will be able to warm up as high pressure clears out the clouds and will only leave a few in its wake. We will rise from highs in the upper-20s on Monday and then topping 50° by mid-week.

After Wednesday we will look west for the next big weather shake-up. We will likely see changes start to move in in by then end of the day Thursday as moisture moves in from California and meets up with another drop of cold air as it rolls in off of the Rockies. This late-week event will give us a chance for measurable snow by Friday. This system could leave us digging out of a few inches. We will pinpoint exactly who and how much in the upcoming days so please keep it on KOTA Territory First Alert Weather for the latest on that.

Meanwhile, it will be pretty dry except for the snow we are getting now, which will not amount to too much. However, with the wind blowing things around out there, look out for wind chill readings in the single digits in the early morning hours. So make sure the kids are bundled up while they wait for busses for school.

