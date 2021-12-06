Advertisement

Canyon Lake Elementary’s boiler problem is being looked at by RCAS

At the end of last week’s school board meeting, superintendent Dr. Lori Simon said the boiler...
At the end of last week’s school board meeting, superintendent Dr. Lori Simon said the boiler at Canyon Lake Elementary School either needs to be replaced within the next year, or kids in that school will have to be bussed to another school.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 6:43 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Revamping infrastructure at Rapid City’s public schools has been a top priority of the RCAS over the last year, and a new problem is being put at the forefront.

At the end of last week’s school board meeting, superintendent Dr. Lori Simon said the boiler at Canyon Lake Elementary School either needs to be replaced within the next year, or kids in that school will have to be bussed to another school.

Director of Facilities Kumar Veluswamy said that the boiler has been an issue for some time now, and it’s gotten to the point that immediate action is necessary.

”This is some water that was taken from the boiler,” Veluswamy said showing a rust-infused bottle of water. “You can see how much rust is in the water, from tapping from the boiler system. This is what we’re dealing with at that school.”

Several meetings are being held in the school’s administration to come up with contingency plans should the boiler face emergency issues.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway, but police say that they believe the incident to be a...
Two people were killed in a shooting near Valley Sports Bar
The FBI believes the man circled in green on the right is James Haffner of Sturgis. Haffner...
Sturgis man arrested on Capitol riot charges
Mayor Steve Allender is responding after being accused of trying to shut down a weekly feed for...
The struggle to feed Rapid City’s homeless population has become increasingly tense
Theresa Bentaas, 57, is suspected to be the baby's biological mother. She was arrested for...
Theresa Bentaas sentenced to 10 years in prison, 9 suspended in Baby Andrew cold case
Mark Vargo on marijuana prosecution.
Recreational marijuana out the window for now, will prosecution be impacted for possession?

Latest News

Christmas is the time for giving and one Rapid City shoe store joined in
Christmas is the time for giving and one Rapid City shoe store joined in
Instead of attempting a new recipe or burning the only pie for their holiday feast this year,...
People’s kitchens are getting a break this holiday season
Eric's 60 Second Kichen - Cocktail Onions
Eric's 60 Second Kitchen - Cocktail Onions
Eric's 60 Second Kitchen - Ground Mustard
Eric's 60 Second Kichen - Ground Mustard