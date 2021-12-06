Advertisement

Biden to discuss prescription drug benefits in Build Back Better Act

President Joe Biden listens to a reporters question after delivering remarks on the November...
President Joe Biden listens to a reporters question after delivering remarks on the November jobs report, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Washington. Biden will discuss prescription drug benefits in the Build Back Better Act in remarks Monday from the White House East Room.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:55 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will discuss prescription drug provisions in the Build Back Better Act in remarks Monday from the White House East Room.

A White House official said before Biden makes his remarks, he will meet with two women with diabetes, CNN reported.

Biden’s domestic policy package was passed by the House of Representatives last month along a largely party-line vote. The roughly $2 trillion measure awaits action in the Senate.

In addition to drug costs, its proposals are targeted to benefit families in other ways, including helping them afford health care, child care and elder care, as well as tackling climate change.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway, but police say that they believe the incident to be a...
Two people were killed in a shooting near Valley Sports Bar
The FBI believes the man circled in green on the right is James Haffner of Sturgis. Haffner...
Sturgis man arrested on Capitol riot charges
Mayor Steve Allender is responding after being accused of trying to shut down a weekly feed for...
The struggle to feed Rapid City’s homeless population has become increasingly tense
At the end of last week’s school board meeting, superintendent Dr. Lori Simon said the boiler...
Canyon Lake Elementary’s boiler problem is being looked at by RCAS
Juvenile arrested in Sunday’s fatal shooting in Rapid City

Latest News

Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the Leighton...
Accused of lying to police, Smollett takes the stand
FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
Trump media venture under scrutiny by market regulators
Prosecutor Karen McDonald said that the teen suspect's parents could've taken action to prevent...
Prosecutor criticizes school over run-up to mass shooting in Michigan
FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at the opening of a Broadway COVID-19 vaccination...
NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private sector employers
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapses, dies in California