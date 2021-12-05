Advertisement

Two people were killed in a shooting near Valley Sports Bar

An investigation is underway, but police say that they believe the incident to be a...
An investigation is underway, but police say that they believe the incident to be a murder-suicide.
By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 11:19 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A shooting occurred Saturday evening near the Valley Sports bar that left two people dead.

The Rapid City Police Department confirmed that they were called to the bar just before 8 PM Saturday. Upon arriving, they found two people dead of gunshot wounds.

An investigation is underway, but police say that they believe the incident to be a murder-suicide.

They add there is no ongoing threat to public safety at this time.

Juvenile arrested in Sunday’s fatal shooting in Rapid City

