Two people were killed in a shooting near Valley Sports Bar

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A shooting occurred Saturday evening near the Valley Sports bar that left two people dead.

The Rapid City Police Department confirmed that they were called to the bar just before 8 PM Saturday. Upon arriving, they found two people dead of gunshot wounds.

An investigation is underway, but police say that they believe the incident to be a murder-suicide.

They add there is no ongoing threat to public safety at this time.

