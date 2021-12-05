The Dahl Arts Center hosts a market featuring Native American art

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Native American art and culture was celebrated at the Dahl Arts Center Saturday.

The Rapid City Arts Council helped present the Black Hills Indian Art Market in the Vucurevich Center. The event featured traditional music and food, as well as live music and work from native artists available for purchase.

Co-coordinator Duwana Two Bulls said that the pandemic inspired many indigenous artists to create, and today was the perfect opportunity for them to showcase and sell their work.

”I think with artists being able to create during Covid and build up an inventory, I think this opportunity to have a market is a great thing because they didn’t have any outlets, and being able to express yourself is very important to our culture.”

Two Bulls said that she hopes this event can bring artists, and the rest of the community together.

