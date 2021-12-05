Advertisement

Christmas is the time for giving and one Rapid City shoe store joined in

By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:42 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Solemate shoes hosted, what they call, an “elf event” where the community is invited to donate canned non-perishable food and receive their own gift.

The food donations will go to Working Against Violence, Incorporated.

People who donated received a coupon for the store.

This is the store’s first donation event and they plan to continue it as an annual elf event.

”It’s just a good way to bring some holiday spirit, some joy, everybody needs extra joy right now that is for sure. We just thought it was a really fun way to kind of get out into the community a little more and give back,” said Meggie Pace, sales and marketing manager for Solemate shoes and Uniform Center.

The event was from 12 pm to 4 pm and she said there were people waiting at the door to donate before they opened.

