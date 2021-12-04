The weekend starts wild & ends cold

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies are mostly cloudy overnight. A band of light snow will develop in northwest South Dakota and could lead to some light accumulations. A dusting up to a couple of inches will be possible from Buffalo down to Faith and areas north. Lows will fall into the 20s for everyone.

Saturday will feature mild temperatures as we see 40s for much of the area. Some spots in southwest South Dakota, the Black Hills and northeast Wyoming will be near or in the 50s, while those up in northwest South Dakota will hold steady in the 30s.

Light snow will pass through the area Saturday night and a few snow showers could linger into Sunday. Little to no accumulation is expected. Sunday will be pretty windy. Gusts of 50 mph or higher will be possible. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a Wind Advisory or High Wind Warning issued for Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 30s for many, so with the wind it will feel more like the teens at times.

Temperatures early next week won’t even make it to the 30s. Plenty of clouds and highs in the 20s will be expected. Mild air does return Wednesday and Thursday with highs near or in the 40s. Friday will cool back down into the 20s with a chance of snow showers.

