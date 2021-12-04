Advertisement

The weekend starts wild & ends cold

By David Stradling
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies are mostly cloudy overnight. A band of light snow will develop in northwest South Dakota and could lead to some light accumulations. A dusting up to a couple of inches will be possible from Buffalo down to Faith and areas north. Lows will fall into the 20s for everyone.

Saturday will feature mild temperatures as we see 40s for much of the area. Some spots in southwest South Dakota, the Black Hills and northeast Wyoming will be near or in the 50s, while those up in northwest South Dakota will hold steady in the 30s.

Light snow will pass through the area Saturday night and a few snow showers could linger into Sunday. Little to no accumulation is expected. Sunday will be pretty windy. Gusts of 50 mph or higher will be possible. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a Wind Advisory or High Wind Warning issued for Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 30s for many, so with the wind it will feel more like the teens at times.

Temperatures early next week won’t even make it to the 30s. Plenty of clouds and highs in the 20s will be expected. Mild air does return Wednesday and Thursday with highs near or in the 40s. Friday will cool back down into the 20s with a chance of snow showers.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juvenile arrested in Sunday’s fatal shooting in Rapid City
Jesse Schmockel, a 22-year-old woman from Kyle, is arrested following a Rapid City shooting.
Kyle woman arrested for deadly Rapid City shooting
Around 10:40 Wednesday morning, a trailer carrying heavy construction equipment tipped over...
Catron Blvd. lane closure due to a construction equipment accident
The FDA told Owlet the Smart Sock should be classified as a medical device in the United States...
Owlet stops selling Sleep Sock after receiving warning from the FDA
Missouri River
Connecting the Missouri River, addressing Western South Dakota’s future water needs

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cooler Temperatures the next Several Days
Cooler temperatures take over the forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Near Record Highs Today; Much Cooler Friday
Another day with potential record warmth on tap