Sturgis Parade of Lights

By KEVN Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:27 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Holiday spirit was merry and bright in Sturgis for their annual Parade of Lights.

Around 40 floats made their way through the city of riders.

Floats brought candy to the parade route as well as themes including a Christmas favorite that both young and old enjoy and gets the true message of the holiday across.

“So I wanted to do the scene in the Grinch where he comes back down from Mt. Crumpit and realizes that Christmas isn’t about toys or presents and is about a the spirit and being around those who you love,” Kayli Wilson, says

