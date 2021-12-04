Keeping the fingers and toes of children nice and toasty, Goodwill’s annual Mitten Party

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The first weekend of December, Goodwill tries to make sure the youth of Rapid City have warm toes and fingers.

Saturday marked their 10th annual mitten party.

They’re sizing kids up and handing out shoes, socks, gloves, hats and mittens to anyone.

Shawn Fick, Director of Goodwill’s Mission Services, says there’s no qualifiers or costs.

More than 400 people registered, and they’re expecting more walk-ins. They’re prepared to serve anywhere between four and five hundred kids.

He says it’s great to do before Christmas, so kids are nice and warm for the holiday.

”It’s kind of a nice opportunity being right around Christmas holiday that they can have them and they’re ready for Christmas morning. Or,” says Fick, “even just being for the cold weather. It’s just a great opportunity for us to be a part of the community.”

Fick says volunteers are what make things like this happen, and adds that it’s clear that some kids are in great need of new shoes.

He says volunteers make sure kids leave the building feeling comfortable.

“When you get to see the looks on the kids face. Sometimes the shoes are a little small. Sometimes they’re broken down,” Fick says, “and the kids are so much fun. We have the volunteers go around. They start off with the socks, the shoes and they wear them out of here. So, it’s that feeling of having brand new shoes that fit well and they look good. There’s multiple colors [and] designs to choose from. It’s that feeling when you get a new outfit that looks and feels good. The shoes are the same way.”

Fick says although the event wrapped up earlier this afternoon, it’s never too late to donate or volunteer.

