Festive costumes and decked out holiday bikes support kids biking at Sioux Park

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A non-profit called All Kids Bike tagged along with Strider Bikes on Saturday and road down to Rapid City’s Sioux Park for the annual Jingle Bell Ride.

People dressed up in all kinds of holiday attire and decorated their bikes to match in preparation for the holiday.

Despite the cold, families are getting both their pedals and blood pumping.

“It’s so neat to see the community just light up and see everyone kind with the the Christmas spirit on Christmas,” says Susie Marcks, Director of Marketing with Strider Bikes. “They’re just out to celebrate Christmas and get outside and get active.”

This is their third year, and they opened it up to the public, which seeks to serve a non-profit.

“It’s going to be a fundraiser for All Kids Bike,” Marcks says.

“That helps get school’s Strider Bikes into their kindergarten P.E. program,” says Bethany Carbajal, School Relations Legistics Specialist with All Kids Biks. “It’s learning to get kids active right out of the gate. 70-percent of students are so focused on electronics, and this program is teaching them to be active and stay outside, and learn to live life on two wheels.”

“We developed these bikes and they were perfect for that kindergarten age kid. We support them whole-heartedly and are just so excited that we have so many kids that are learning how to ride bikes in Kindergarten,” Marcks added.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.