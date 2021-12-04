Advertisement

Cool and Windy Weather For Sunday

Very cool Monday and Tuesday
Very cool Monday and Tuesday
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 3:02 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Some snow is possible late tonight and tomorrow morning. The heaviest will occur in northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills. We may continue to see some light snow tomorrow and tomorrow night before things finally clear out by Monday morning. Tomorrow is also going to be very windy with gusts up to 60 mph possible at noon. Temperatures will be cool as well tomorrow with highs in the 30s. The winds will die down for Monday and Tuesday, but temperatures are going to be even cooler with highs expected to be below freezing. More chances of snow later into the week on Friday.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Steve Allender is responding after being accused of trying to shut down a weekly feed for...
The struggle to feed Rapid City’s homeless population has become increasingly tense
The FBI believes the man circled in green on the right is James Haffner of Sturgis. Haffner...
Sturgis man arrested on Capitol riot charges
Theresa Bentaas, 57, is suspected to be the baby's biological mother. She was arrested for...
Theresa Bentaas sentenced to 10 years in prison, 9 suspended in Baby Andrew cold case
Mark Vargo on marijuana prosecution.
Recreational marijuana out the window for now, will prosecution be impacted for possession?
Juvenile arrested in Sunday’s fatal shooting in Rapid City

Latest News

The weekend starts wild & ends cold
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cooler Temperatures the next Several Days
Cooler temperatures take over the forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Near Record Highs Today; Much Cooler Friday