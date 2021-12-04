Advertisement

Caught on camera: Man leads police on chase in stolen school bus, slams into cars

By News 12 Brooklyn
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 2:36 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (News 12/CNN) - Several people were hurt earlier this week after a man stole a school bus in New York City and rammed into multiple cars.

Seconds after a teacher was ripped from her car coming home from school, a school bus rammed through her Honda.

Screams shook Georgia Avenue as the bus hit car after car.

“The last hit, he took the three cars. He took them over to the side of the road,” said a witness.

A police pursuit ended blocks away and a 43-year-old man is in custody.

“We thought it was just a regular accident, and then it was just mayhem,” another witness said.

Two people were taken to the hospital, one of whom is a police officer, for minor injuries.

The damage totals in the thousands of dollars. No children were on the bus when it was stolen.

Copyright 2021 News 12 Brooklyn via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Steve Allender is responding after being accused of trying to shut down a weekly feed for...
The struggle to feed Rapid City’s homeless population has become increasingly tense
The FBI believes the man circled in green on the right is James Haffner of Sturgis. Haffner...
Sturgis man arrested on Capitol riot charges
Theresa Bentaas, 57, is suspected to be the baby's biological mother. She was arrested for...
Theresa Bentaas sentenced to 10 years in prison, 9 suspended in Baby Andrew cold case
Mark Vargo on marijuana prosecution.
Recreational marijuana out the window for now, will prosecution be impacted for possession?
Juvenile arrested in Sunday’s fatal shooting in Rapid City

Latest News

Mich. school shooting suspect's parents plead not guilty
Holding some dirt.
Warm weather in December, are plants confused?
Boy's shoes
Keeping the fingers and toes of children nice and toasty, Goodwill’s annual Mitten Party
Man leads police on chase in stolen school bus, slams into cars