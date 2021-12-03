National holiday brings number one cookie debate to the forefront; which flavor reigns supreme?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We got into the debate last year and we’re here to do it again, what is the number one type of cookie?

There’s a saying that ‘a balanced diet is a Christmas cookie in each hand’, fitting for this holiday season as we celebrate National Cookie Day Saturday and Christmas in a few short weeks...

According to OnePoll.com Americans eat 18,928 cookies in their lifetime, with the top ones being sugar cookies, oatmeal raisin coming in at 5th, peanut butter inching to the top, and chocolate chip taking home the title of America’s favorite cookie.

A title reaffirmed by our newsroom.

“I love a good chocolate chip cookie,” said Nick Nelson, a multi-media journalist. “My mom used to make homemade chocolate chip cookies all the time and they are fantastic. I don’t think I’ve ever had a chocolate chip cookie I didn’t like so that takes the cake for me. That’s the number one. That’s the Mohamad Alli of cookies if you will.”

“There are not a lot of cookies that I will turn down,” said Jennifer Blake, KOTA/KEVN news director. “Not a fan of any oatmeal raisin cookies, they are why I have trust issues, but chocolate chip would be probably amongst my favorite. Especially double chocolate with like white chocolate chips.”

“I think it’s a no-brainer,” said Jack Caudill, anchor and 10 time Girl Scout cookie-eating champion. “I think you have to go chocolate chip, it’s a classic American cookie and it is America. And I love America.”

Chocolate chip reigns supreme for another year!

