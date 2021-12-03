Monument Health to open new dialysis center Dec. 6th

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Beginning Monday, Monument Health is welcoming its dialysis patients to a new location where they hope to serve more patients and provide a more comfortable environment.

In the past, Monument Health has had its dialysis service at a clinic on Flormann Street. But now they’re moving to a new location on North Street, where they say they’ll be able to serve more patients and provide better accessibility.

The comfort of the patient was the top priority in setting up the new facility, and Director of Dialysis Mike Thompson said that it’s important for wheelchair users to get to the dialysis seat smoothly, given the previous center was only accessible by elevator.

“Any barrier to them going from the outside to the chair is a barrier, not only for them but also the caregiver, because they have to be accompanied as they do that,” Thompson said. “So, just moving it down three floors to the ground floor is going to be tremendously impactful for them.”

As the need for dialysis treatment continues to grow, Rudi Davis, nurse manager of dialysis, said that this newly expanded facility is prime for providing patients with what they need.

“It’s a nationwide trend,” Davis said. “More and more people are going on dialysis as folks who suffer from diabetes and other ailments, have reduced kidney function and increased kidney failure. This is happening as our general population is aging as well.”

The new facility has 36 dialysis stations, double the amount of the previous location.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.