Cooler temperatures take over the forecast

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Another day of record temperatures, but cooler air will return and take over the forecast. Temperatures will fall into the 30s overnight with scattered cloud cover.

Friday will be closer to normal, though about 30° cooler than what we have been the past two days. Highs will be in the 40s for much of the area. Mostly cloudy skies are expected. A few light snow showers are possible late tomorrow in far northwest South Dakota and again along the SD plains Friday night. Snow will move into North Dakota and they’ll get some significant snow. So, we miss out on the needed moisture.

The weekend will begin with comfortable temperatures near 50°, but we drop into the 30s on Sunday. It’ll be windy to wrap up the weekend and gusts could be up to 50 mph or higher. Temperatures will feel like the 20s and teens to close out the weekend. Chilly temperatures stick around early next week with highs in the low to mid 30s, then we have temperatures return to the 40s by the middle to end of next week.

Moisture will be light and limited, but a few chances will pass through the area. First round will be possible Friday night. The second round Monday night and another chance toward the end of next week.

