Cooler Temperatures the next Several Days

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:01 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The weather pattern has been slowly changing with the jet stream slowly edging further south. This will allow cooler, more seasonable air to move into the region the next several days as several cold fronts will race across the northern plains.

The first of these fronts has brought much cooler temperatures today. The next front moves through Saturday night, with another one Monday night. There could be some light snow with each of these upcoming fronts, but no widespread or heavy snow is expected. The best chance of snow will be in the northern Hills and northeast Wyoming.

Highs will only be in the 30s Sunday through Tuesday as this colder weather pattern takes hold over the area.

