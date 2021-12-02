Advertisement

Working Against Violence, Inc. (WAVI) Needs Elves for Adopt-a-Family

(kota)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 1:33 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - WAVI is looking for “elves” in our community who would like to adopt our client families for Christmas.

Elves can participate as individuals, families organizations or groups. As a WAVI Elf, you will be provided the information for a family, including the number of family members, their ages, genders, and a wish list for gifts. WAVI elves will do the gift shopping and wrapping. The last day to sign up is by 4:00 pm on Friday, December 10, 2021. Wrapped gifts will need to be delivered to WAVI by 4:00 on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. We are hoping to get elves for 50 families.

For more information, visit our website at https://www.wavi.org/about-wavi/events/ or call us at 605-341-3292 to sign up.

WAVI’s mission is to create a community free of domestic violence and sexual assault through advocacy, education, and support services. For over 40 years, WAVI has offered comprehensive services to domestic violence and sexual assault victims, including emergency safe shelter, case management, and community education. In 2020, WAVI served 2,845 clients, 2,592 of which were domestic violence clients. WAVI provided 10,819 emergency safe shelter stays to 952 adults and children, provided 17,492 services, and answered 828 crisis calls.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Schmockel, a 22-year-old woman from Kyle, is arrested following a Rapid City shooting.
Kyle woman arrested for deadly Rapid City shooting
Sioux Falls Police: 8-week-old died from extensive injuries; father arrested
Brookings man pleads guilty in 2019 malnourishment death of 2-year-old
Around 10:40 Wednesday morning, a trailer carrying heavy construction equipment tipped over...
Catron Blvd. lane closure due to a construction equipment accident
The Air Force has removed Chief Master Sgt. Justin Deisch from his position as command chief at...
Ellsworth’s command chief removed

Latest News

Unique digital education platform designed to help older adults bridge the digital divide and live more connected lives.
Rodeo Rapid City has again been named the PRCA Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year
In celebration of Chanukah the annual Mount Rushmore Lighting of the Menorah will brighten the skies of South Dakota
Box Elder winter market offering free photos with Santa Claus
Box Elder winter market offering free photos with Santa Claus