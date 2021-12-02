Working Against Violence, Inc. (WAVI) Needs Elves for Adopt-a-Family

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - WAVI is looking for “elves” in our community who would like to adopt our client families for Christmas.

Elves can participate as individuals, families organizations or groups. As a WAVI Elf, you will be provided the information for a family, including the number of family members, their ages, genders, and a wish list for gifts. WAVI elves will do the gift shopping and wrapping. The last day to sign up is by 4:00 pm on Friday, December 10, 2021. Wrapped gifts will need to be delivered to WAVI by 4:00 on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. We are hoping to get elves for 50 families.

For more information, visit our website at https://www.wavi.org/about-wavi/events/ or call us at 605-341-3292 to sign up.

WAVI’s mission is to create a community free of domestic violence and sexual assault through advocacy, education, and support services. For over 40 years, WAVI has offered comprehensive services to domestic violence and sexual assault victims, including emergency safe shelter, case management, and community education. In 2020, WAVI served 2,845 clients, 2,592 of which were domestic violence clients. WAVI provided 10,819 emergency safe shelter stays to 952 adults and children, provided 17,492 services, and answered 828 crisis calls.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.