Advertisement

Unique digital education platform designed to help older adults bridge the digital divide and live more connected lives.

By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 1:07 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has arranged free access to a unique online learning opportunity, including live interactive classes, for older Wyoming residents.

Jeff Clark, Community Health Section manager with the WDH Aging Division, said the “GetSetUp” digital education platform is designed to help older adults bridge the digital divide, combat social isolation and live more connected lives.

“We want to encourage our older residents to regularly engage with technology for social, informational and medical reasons,” Clark said. “We want them to learn new things, meet new people and unlock new life experiences.”

GetSetUp offers more than 2000 live interactive classes offered around the clock and across diverse subject areas, including:

· Digital Divide – Learn how to use digital devices and access critical digital services (e.g., Zoom, Gmail, smartphones, online health, etc.)

· Physical Health - Classes include healthy cooking, and evidence-based classes such as TaiChi, QiGong, and line dancing.

· Mental Health Classes - Classes available on dementia, caring for loved ones with dementia, stress reduction and even chair meditation.

· Social Health - These are interest groups hosted by fellow community members with topics ranging from gardening to travel to pets.

· Vocational Health- Help for older adults to re-skill and re-enter the workforce with classes such as PowerPoint, Word, LinkedIn profiles, and how to build websites.

Clark said virtual classes are taught by older adults for other older adults, with more than 500 classes available weekly.

Because of the WDH Aging Division partnership with GetSetUp, the classes are free for state residents. The program is available online at https://www.getsetup.io/partner/wyoming. To avoid fees, residents should use the coupon code “Wyoming” while booking classes.

“Continual learning is healthy for all of us,” Clark said. “The internet is a part of everyday life. It’s important that older adults feel safe and comfortable online. The classes this program offers will help do just that.”

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Schmockel, a 22-year-old woman from Kyle, is arrested following a Rapid City shooting.
Kyle woman arrested for deadly Rapid City shooting
Sioux Falls Police: 8-week-old died from extensive injuries; father arrested
Brookings man pleads guilty in 2019 malnourishment death of 2-year-old
Around 10:40 Wednesday morning, a trailer carrying heavy construction equipment tipped over...
Catron Blvd. lane closure due to a construction equipment accident
The Air Force has removed Chief Master Sgt. Justin Deisch from his position as command chief at...
Ellsworth’s command chief removed

Latest News

Working Against Violence, Inc. (WAVI) Needs Elves for Adopt-a-Family
Rodeo Rapid City has again been named the PRCA Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year
In celebration of Chanukah the annual Mount Rushmore Lighting of the Menorah will brighten the skies of South Dakota
Box Elder winter market offering free photos with Santa Claus
Box Elder winter market offering free photos with Santa Claus