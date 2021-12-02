Juvenile arrested in Sunday’s fatal shooting in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - SHOOTING UPDATE: A juvenile male has been taken into custody in relation to the November 28th fatal shooting on Tamarack Drive. Because the suspect is a juvenile, the RCPD is extremely limited in the amount of information that can be released about the incident. Any further inquiries about the case will be referred to the Pennington County States Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.