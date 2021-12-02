Advertisement

Near Record Highs Today; Much Cooler Friday

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:09 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today we’ll see similar temperatures to yesterday, just a couple of notches lower with extensive high clouds and light winds.

Expect highs in the 60s to lower 70s today. Today’s record in Rapid City is 70 set back in 1941.

Cooler air overspreads the area tonight and Friday. Highs will be up to 25 degrees cooler, but still just above average.

Warmer temps return Saturday, then a strong front brings windy, colder weather Sunday. There might be a snow shower or two Saturday night with the front.

The next front will bring chilly weather and scattered snow showers Monday night into Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Schmockel, a 22-year-old woman from Kyle, is arrested following a Rapid City shooting.
Kyle woman arrested for deadly Rapid City shooting
Sioux Falls Police: 8-week-old died from extensive injuries; father arrested
Brookings man pleads guilty in 2019 malnourishment death of 2-year-old
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting
The Air Force has removed Chief Master Sgt. Justin Deisch from his position as command chief at...
Ellsworth’s command chief removed

Latest News

Another day with potential record warmth on tap
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Record High Temperatures are Expected Today!
Record warmth to begin December
Rapid City 7 Day forecast
Mild Today; Record High Temperatures Possible Wednesday and Thursday!