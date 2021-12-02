Homelessness continues to be a community issue in light of new disputes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Homelessness is an ongoing issue for Rapid City.

Most recently the issue is centered around feeding the homeless.

Tuesday letters exchanged between Mayor Steve Allender, James Swan, and E. Yellow Thunder circulated on the internet about a weekly homeless feed in Memorial Park.

“They’ve been feeding them for a year or so with no issues and out of the blue yesterday, I hear about Allender demanding that everybody feeding the homeless not do it here. So that’s why in my letter I questioned why he would do that?” said James Swan.

But the mayor said it wasn’t out of the blue.

In letters addressed to city council, it shows he expressed his concerns for this particular feed at the park’s band shell.

”The only issue that exists is that the groups that want to fed homeless over at the city Band Shell are inadvertently causing damage to the Band Shell that has to be repaired at tax payer expense,” said Allender.

Swan disagrees.

“I know that, having talked to the people that do the homeless feeds here, they clean up. Everything’s cleaned up. Maybe the garbage cans are full, so the parks people come and empty the garbage cans,” said Swan.

To that Allender disagrees.

“Over the past summer, I can’t tell you how many times its had to be repainted and repairs made, cleanup of human feces and other garbage from that area. So, these groups have kind of normalized the Band Shell as a collecting place for homeless meals and that’s not a good use of tax payer money,” said Allender.

Like other city assets The Band Shell is available for the public to rent, something this organization does not do.

“There’s a reservation process for that and a rental fee for that which goes towards any needed maintenance or clean-up that has to be done,” said Allender adding the solution would be to move the event to another location. “We’re making efforts to keep that park a useable space for the general public, not just the specific homeless community, but the entire community.”

