In celebration of Chanukah the annual Mount Rushmore Lighting of the Menorah will brighten the skies of South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Chabad Jewish Center of South Dakota is bringing the celebration of Chanukah across the state, in Universal Message of Kindness and Religious Freedom. A public menorah lighting at Mt. Rushmore, for the eighth night of Chanukah, will be on Sunday, December, 5, at 2:30PM

The public menorah lighting is organized by Rabbi Mendel Alperowitz, Co-Director of Chabad Jewish Center of South Dakota, the only rabbi in the State and the first permanent rabbi in South Dakota in decades.

“Our founding fathers established this great country giving everybody the freedom of religion,” says the rabbi. “There’s no better place to express that than in front of the memorial.”

Former State Senator Stan Adelstein will be honored at the lighting of the menorah event.

Hanukkah is one of the most widely celebrated Jewish holidays. The festival marks the freedom of expression, commemorating the Jewish victory against religious persecution – “Light over Might.”

Thanks to the great vision of the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, Public Menorah lightings are hosted all over the world and symbolize the universal message of cultural tolerance, diversity, and the ultimate victory, the victory of light over darkness through spreading goodness and kindness to all.

The entire community is invited to attend.

Mt. Rushmore’s menorah is one of thousands of large public menorahs sponsored by Chabad throughout the world, helping children and adults of all walks of life discover and enjoy the holiday message.

Happy Chanukah!

