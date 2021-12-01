Advertisement

South Dakota Mines brings holiday and charitable cheer to campus

SD Mines Parade of Trees
SD Mines Parade of Trees(KOTA KEVN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:19 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Christmas and giving spirit is alive on the campus of South Dakota Mines.

The annual Holiday Parade of Trees is back this year and this year’s theme is “The Tree of Giving”

Various campus organizations are raising supplies for 18 different charities throughout the Rapid City community.

From trees made of Ramen for Feeding South Dakota to a tree full of supplies for the Humane Society.

Mines faculty says events such as the Tree of Giving and the MLK food drive set for January will benefit students once they graduate.

“Working with these future scientists and engineers and when they get into the industry I think companies will have an expectation of giving back. This starts that.” Corey Hendley, says

You can view the trees and drop off supplies as well as vote for your favorite starting Wednesday by stopping by the Surbeck Center Ballroom from 9 AM-3 PM Voting ends on Friday.

