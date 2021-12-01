Record warmth to begin December

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A mild night is on tap with mostly clear skies expected. Temperatures will be in the 40s for some and 30s for many others.

Mostly sunny skies are expected for Wednesday. The first day of December is going to be a very warm day! Highs will be in the 60s and 70s with record highs for a few spots. Downtown Rapid City is forecast to reach 72° and the record is 68° set back in 1998. It will be a bit breezy with gusts in the 30 to 45 mph range across the area. A Wind Advisory is in place for Harding County.

Another warm day is expected Thursday with highs in the 70s once again. The forecast of 73° for downtown Rapid is expected to break the record of 70°, which was set in 1941. Enjoy the warmth while it is here, because it will likely not return until next year.

Temperatures return to reality on Friday with highs in the 40s to near 50°. Temperatures will be similar on Saturday before falling into the 40s for much of the area Sunday. We keep the near normal temperatures next week with highs in the 40s. A few snow showers are possible next Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.