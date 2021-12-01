Advertisement

Record High Temperatures are Expected Today!

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:27 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Unusually warm air aloft and downslope winds will combine to create record high temperatures today and tomorrow. Instead of feeling like the first day of December and first day of meteorological winter, it will feel more like early June! Expect highs in the lower 70s today and Thursday.

Cooler air moves in Friday, with colder air Sunday into next week. There could be some light rain and snow showers next Tuesday into Wednesday, but not a lot of moisture is expected with this system at this time.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Air Force has removed Chief Master Sgt. Justin Deisch from his position as command chief at...
Ellsworth’s command chief removed
Jesse Schmockel, a 22-year-old woman from Kyle, is arrested following a Rapid City shooting.
Kyle woman arrested for deadly Rapid City shooting
shooting
Shooting: UPDATE
An explosion woke the 11th street neighborhood earlier today
One Rapid City house catches fire after a gas leak explosion
School safety graphic.
Rapid City sees two unrelated shootings in less than 24 hours

Latest News

Record warmth to begin December
Rapid City 7 Day forecast
Mild Today; Record High Temperatures Possible Wednesday and Thursday!
Comfortable end to November with record warmth to begin December
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A Warm Start to the Workweek