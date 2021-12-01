Advertisement

RCAS board will vote on a stipend for district workers

The school board is proposing to give faculty a one-time stipend of $1,250.
The school board is proposing to give faculty a one-time stipend of $1,250.
By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:26 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Many industries across the country have struggled to bounce back from staff shortages in the wake of COVID-19, and the Rapid City Area School District is no exception.

Because of unfilled positions in every area of employment with the RCAS, staff has had to take on new responsibilities to ensure students don’t fall behind.

The school board is proposing to give faculty a one-time stipend of $1,250.

Superintendent Dr. Lori Simon said that this is an important show of gratitude.

”This is a token of our great appreciation, both from the board of education, and the administration, to all of our staff to say a huge thank you,” Simon said.

The board will vote on the stipend Thursday.

