Kyle woman arrested for deadly Rapid City shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City police have arrested a woman, charging her with manslaughter and aggravated assault in relation to the shooting on Marquette Drive Monday.

Jesse Schmockel, 22, from Kyle, is accused of shooting and killing a man as well as injuring two others Monday morning. The injured people have serious but non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Monday evening, police said they wanted to question Schmockel about the shooting but did not call her a suspect at the time.

It was the second shooting in less than 24 hours in Rapid City.

Late Sunday afternoon, another man was shot and killed at a home on the 400 block of Tamarack Drive. Police have not said anything about a possible suspect in that homicide.

The names of the victims have not been released as of the posting of this story.

