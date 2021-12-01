Advertisement

Governor Noem signs executive order to extend flexibility in hay hauling

(WWNY)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:57 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today, Governor Kristi Noem signed Executive Order 2021-15, extending the timeframe during which hay haulers may move hay through February 2022. As was true under Executive Order 2021-13, hay haulers may move hay from two hours before sunrise to two hours after sunset.

Under statute, hay haulers are typically only allowed to move hay a half-hour before sunrise through a half-hour after sunset. The order applies to oversize hay haulers who have a permit. These haulers must be properly equipped with warning lights, and they cannot run overweight.

Resources are available to producers in need of hay. South Dakota State University helps producers get connected to suppliers, and you can learn more about that here.

