Advertisement

Golfers at Hart Ranch enjoy an uncommonly warm day

People took advantage of the unusually high temps by going out and doing summer-like...
People took advantage of the unusually high temps by going out and doing summer-like activities, such as golf.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:15 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - You may not have realized it if you were outside Wednesday, but it is the first day of meteorological winter.

People took advantage of the unusually high temps by going out and doing summer-like activities, such as golf.

It was a busy day at Hart Ranch Golf Course, especially given that Christmas, is less than a month away.

” There are not many times you get to play golf on December 1st when it’s 65 degrees,” says Hart Ranch member Cory Dodds. “So, I’m taking advantage of my golf past, and the guys out here at Hart Ranch keep it up well and they do a great job. It’s a great place to play.”

Dodds said that he hopes to keep playing every week until conditions won’t allow it.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Schmockel, a 22-year-old woman from Kyle, is arrested following a Rapid City shooting.
Kyle woman arrested for deadly Rapid City shooting
The Air Force has removed Chief Master Sgt. Justin Deisch from his position as command chief at...
Ellsworth’s command chief removed
shooting
Shooting: UPDATE
Sioux Falls Police: 8-week-old died from extensive injuries; father arrested
An explosion woke the 11th street neighborhood earlier today
One Rapid City house catches fire after a gas leak explosion

Latest News

Keeping the chickens close to home is one goal a city council member has.
Keeping the chickens close to home is one goal a city council member has.
Governor Noem signs executive order to extend flexibility in hay hauling
Rising Star of the West Scholarship Contest
Rising Star of the West Scholarship Contest returns
Jewish festival of lights, Hanukkah, is being celebrated this week
Jewish festival of lights, Hanukkah, is being celebrated this week