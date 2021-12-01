Advertisement

Catron Blvd. lane closure due to a construction equipment accident

By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:36 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An accident this morning on Catron Blvd. blocked one lane of traffic.

Around 10:40 Wednesday morning, a trailer carrying heavy construction equipment tipped over while northbound at the intersection of Catron & Mount Rushmore Rd.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol, the city police and fire departments, as well as the Pennington County Sheriff’s office were on the scene as traffic in one lane was blocked while they cleaned it up.

No one was injured in the accident.

