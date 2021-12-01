Another day with potential record warmth on tap

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies will be mostly clear overnight. It will be a very warm night, too. Lows will be in the 40s for many with a few near or in the 50s. In Rapid City, the forecast low is 50°. Our average high this time of year is 41°. Puts into perspective of just how warm things are to start off December.

Another warm day is expected for Thursday. Highs will be in the 60s for many with a few near 70°. The forecast for Rapid City is 71° and the record is 70°, which was set back in 1941. Winds will shift from west to northeast through the middle of the day and because of this, high temperatures could fail to reach 70°. Either way it’ll be a warm and mostly sunny day.

Cooler temperatures move in for Friday where highs will be in the 40s for many with a few near 50°. Mostly cloudy skies are expected to wrap up the week. Over the weekend plenty of sunshine is expected with partly cloudy skies. We will have a short shot of warm air on Saturday with highs in the 50s to near 60°, but cooler air returns on Sunday with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s for much of next week with a fair amount of cloud cover overhead. Models like the idea of multiple rounds of rain or snow showers passing through the area, but they will be rather weak, so nothing significant is expected.

