Advertisement

Pizza delivery man dies when customer’s porch collapses

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:15 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Police say a pizza delivery driver died after a porch collapsed while he was making a delivery in eastern Indiana.

Connersville Police Department officers on Saturday night found that 45-year-old William Fields of Connersville had fallen through what appeared to be a collapsed porch.

Fields had been pinned by heavy debris and was motionless when officers found him. He was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

Police say Fields was working as a delivery driver for Pizza King and was delivering to the address at the time of the collapse.

The death has been ruled an accident.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Air Force has removed Chief Master Sgt. Justin Deisch from his position as command chief at...
Ellsworth’s command chief removed
School safety graphic.
Rapid City sees two unrelated shootings in less than 24 hours
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
An explosion woke the 11th street neighborhood earlier today
One Rapid City house catches fire after a gas leak explosion
In Amarillo, a local group demonstrated against the federal vaccine mandate.
Judge blocks vaccine mandate for some South Dakota healthcare workers

Latest News

Police ruled the 45-year-old man's death an accident.
Community mourns after pizza delivery driver of nearly 30 years dies in porch collapse
The three major threats that omicron could pose to the U.S. economy are rising prices, lower...
Omicron variant could worsen supply chain crisis, experts say
A prosecutor says Ghislaine Maxwell and the late Jeffrey Epstein were "partners in crime" in...
Maxwell accused of grooming teens for Epstein to abuse in opening statements
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years