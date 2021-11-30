Advertisement

The numbers are in and sports wagering is a win for Deadwood

A historic day in historic Deadwood, as the first legal sports bet was placed at the Tin Lizzie...
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) - Gaming numbers are in and up for the City of Deadwood with officials saying this is mostly due to one thing in particular.

“Sports wagering, of course, is the thing that we think helped push those numbers up,” said Mike Rodman, Executive Director of Deadwood Gaming Association

The numbers are up 20.54% from October 2020 fueled by more than $800,000 from sports wagering alone.

“When we compare to 2019, which was the last full year of gaming numbers, we’re up 30% over 2019 numbers. That’s really one for the record books for Deadwood,” said Rodman. “We’re very pleased with the beginning of sports wagering. In the last few days of October, we had our 5th sports wagering lounge open at Deadwood Mountain Grand and we are continuing to progress along.”

The slot machines were also up almost 19% from October 2020 and table games increased by 34%.

“Really just an incredible year for us. I think Deadwood has really blossomed into its own and we’ve been found on the national stage. So, we’re very, very pleased on what’s been happening for Deadwood as it relates to gaming numbers,” said Rodman.

In their December meeting, Rodman said he hopes the Gaming Commission will take a look at the sports wagering catalogue and authorize additional sporting events.

