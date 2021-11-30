Advertisement

Noem wants to push anti-abortion argument to Supreme Court

(Dakota News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:09 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is seeking a role in a pair of legal battles over abortion access as the U.S. Supreme Court reaches a potentially defining moment on the issue. The Republican governor promised that if South Dakota loses an appeal in a legal fight over a state law that would require women seeking abortions to consult first with crisis pregnancy centers, which generally advise women not to get abortions, she would try to get the Supreme Court to consider the case. She has already signed onto a legal argument that seeks to undermine the Supreme Court’s previous ruling that access to abortions allows women equal economic and social rights.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Air Force has removed Chief Master Sgt. Justin Deisch from his position as command chief at...
Ellsworth’s command chief removed
School safety graphic.
Rapid City sees two unrelated shootings in less than 24 hours
An explosion woke the 11th street neighborhood earlier today
One Rapid City house catches fire after a gas leak explosion
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
In Amarillo, a local group demonstrated against the federal vaccine mandate.
Judge blocks vaccine mandate for some South Dakota healthcare workers

Latest News

shooting
22-year-old sought for questioning about shooting on Marquette Drive that left one dead
New organization provides those in need with a service dog with no price tag included
New organization provides those in need with a service dog with no price tag included
Historic photos will soon be more visible to the public
Historic photos will soon be more visible to the public
The numbers are in and sports wagering is a win for Deadwood
The numbers are in and sports wagering is a win for Deadwood